'If you do not get out, I am taking you': Bengaluru woman threatened by Ola cab driver

Crime against women are on the rise in India and a lot of recent instances bear testimony to this statement. From getting catcalled in broad daylight to being harassed by cab drivers, women in India have been going through a lot. One such incident came forth, where a Bengaluru woman was threatened by Ola cab driver saying, "If you do not get out, I am taking you."

According to India Today, the incident took place on Thursday morning around 10.45 am, when Gauri Dhawan, a designer based in Bengaluru but hailing from Delhi, had booked an Ola cab to head to the airport from her residence in Peenya. The Ola cab arrived to pick her up but demanded to know what will be her mode of payment. Later, when Dhawan told the Ola cab driver that she will pay online, he allegedly told her that he will not be able to drop her at airport if she was paying online.

But, as Dhawan was running out of time, she accepted to pay in cash. She also told the Ola driver that she will pay the same rate of Rs 650 as stated by Ola app. Dhawan alleged that the driver became agitated and asked her to pay. When Dhawan refused to pay more, the driver asked her to cancel the ride. The argument continued and Gauri alleged the driver approached her menacingly. That is when she warned the driver to not touch her and to stay away from her.

As Gauri was getting late to reach the airport, she sat in cab. She alleged that the driver forced her to get out of his cab and started threw her luggage out onto the road, reported India Today. But, Gauri refused to get of the car and that is when the driver allegedly threatened saying, "If you do not get out, I am taking you," reported India Today. After which, driver allegedly started moving the car, that is when Gauri called police.

The Ola driver only stopped the car when Gauri opened the door on her side. Later, when police arrived at spot, they helped her to catch another cab, Gauri claimed. After reaching the airport, she called Ola security. They told Gauri that the driver broke every single guideline of Ola and action will be taken against the driver.