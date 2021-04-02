'If she tries to contest from North Bengal...': Amit Shah urges voters to not vote for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day after the second phase of elections ended, on Friday addressing several public rallies at North Bengal Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lose Nandigram and also urged people of North Bengal not to vote for the TMC supremo if she contests from North Bengal.
The Union Home Minister addressing several rallies at North Bengal stated that the saffron will win more than 50 of the 60 constituencies that had already gone for the polls during the first two phases.
“The free and fair election is happening in West Bengal after a long time. Moreover seeing the turnout of voters we are sure that the BJP will get more than 50 seats out of 60. No matter who says what from the Nandigram poll it was very clear that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will not win,” stated Shah.
Addressing the rally at Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district, Shah said that the Trinamool Congress government didn’t do anything for North Bengal.
“Cooch Behar is 700 km from Kolkata and alleged that for TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Cooch Behar is 7000 km away. Even if she tries to contest from North Bengal don’t vote for TMC. If voted to power the BJP will also establish an AIIMS, which will cater to the medical necessities of not only Coochbehar district but also of the entire region. We will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on the region's development,” claimed the Union Home Minister.
Meanwhile, addressing rallies in North Bengal TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee urged people to make her win with more than 200 seats as she is afraid that the BJP might purchase few more ‘traitors’ in her party even if TMC wins.
“There are many traitors who have defected to the BJP and if the TMC just crosses the magic figure and forms the state government the BJP will again purchase more traitors left in TMC. I know I will win Nandigram the rest should also win so that the common people can enjoy the benefits given by the TMC government,” claimed the TMC supremo.
Soon after the comment new row started as the saffron camp and the Left Front slammed the TMC supremo for calling her partymen ‘traitors’.
Senior Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “TMC is filled with traitors and its supremo knows that. But it is unethical to call within the party a traitor.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)