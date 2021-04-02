'If she tries to contest from North Bengal...': Amit Shah urges voters to not vote for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day after the second phase of elections ended, on Friday addressing several public rallies at North Bengal Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lose Nandigram and also urged people of North Bengal not to vote for the TMC supremo if she contests from North Bengal.

The Union Home Minister addressing several rallies at North Bengal stated that the saffron will win more than 50 of the 60 constituencies that had already gone for the polls during the first two phases.

“The free and fair election is happening in West Bengal after a long time. Moreover seeing the turnout of voters we are sure that the BJP will get more than 50 seats out of 60. No matter who says what from the Nandigram poll it was very clear that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will not win,” stated Shah.