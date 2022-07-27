If Opposition leaders object, they are either suspended or slapped with court cases: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre

Hooghly: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses at the inauguration of Titagarh Wagon Factory, at Uttarpara in Hooghly, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Central government and said that if the opposition objects to anything, they are either suspended or slapped with court cases.

“The level of intolerance and cruelty during the present times has surpassed that of the British era. I cannot give any statistics now but can say that BJP will not come back to power in 2024. Even the astrologers are predicting that BJP won’t come back to power. Knowing this they (BJP) are changing the Parliament building,” mentioned Mamata.

Attending a programme of 25 years of Titagarh Wagon, Mamata also slammed the media.

“CJI Ramana rightly pointed out that the media is playing the role of “kangaroo courts.” Before the judges can pronounce their verdict, there is a media trial against people. They cannot see their own errors and deliberate mistakes,” slammed the Chief Minister.

Taking further potshots at BJP, Mamata without taking any name slammed the central agency’s arrest of TMC minister and party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

“The events took place after our July 21 rally. They came in the dead of night and wee hours of the morning. Did they find everything in one day? Firhad Hakim pointed out that people were roaming around in his neighbourhood since morning and asking for his address,” added Mamata.

The Chief Minister also sarcastically questioned BJP about the GST to be levied for death.

“BJP only knows how to impose GST on puffed rice, curd, lassi, powder, clothes, sweets, hospital beds, and other things. How much GST does one have to pay after their death? I do not have any problems with investigative agencies doing their jobs. But I will not tolerate ruining the perception of any political party in the name of an investigation,” Mamata said.

Mamata also mentioned that at a time when unemployment across India is increasing at a rate of 40 per cent, in Bengal it has decreased by 45 per cent.