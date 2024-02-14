VIDEO: 'If Modi Comes To Punjab, He Won't Be Spared', Threatens Farmer During Delhi Chalo Protest At Shambhu Border

In a shocking video that is doing rounds on social media, an agitating farmer is seen issuing a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the on going Delhi Chalo Protests at Shambhu border. The protester said, "Last time Modi had escaped from Punjab, this time he will not be saved if he comes to Punjab."

"मोदी पिछली बारतो पंजाब से बच कर चला गया था इस बार पंजाब आया तो बचेगा नहीं"

मिलिए आंदोलनकारी से और मुझे बताएं कि इसे किसान कहूं, अन्नदाता कहूं, या आतंकवादी कहूं ? pic.twitter.com/iOlARrlzqr — Ashok Shrivastav (@AshokShrivasta6) February 14, 2024

12 demands of farmers

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers. The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate. Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers. Also, they have demanded compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member has been put in place.