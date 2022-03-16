If Kashmir Files can be made, then Lakhimpur Files can also be made: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

While certain political leaders in the country are demanding to make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax free, Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, said that if the movie The Kashmir Files can be made on Kashmir, then Lakhimpur Files can also be made.

According to India Today report, Akhilesh Yadav had come to Mahmudabad town in Sitapur district to attend the final prayers of Mahendra Verma, the elder brother of UP MLA and SP party member Narendra Verma.

Speaking to reporters since the first time after his party’s defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said “If Kashmir Files can be made, then why can’t Lakhimpur Files be made on the incident where a jeep had crushed a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur."

The BJP swept the UP assembly polls where they won 255 out of the 403 assembly seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party settled with 111 seats.

For the unversed, on October 3 last year, violence erupted in Lakhimpur after a jeep belonging to the son of MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra allegedly ran over farmers who were protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws. Four farmers and a journalist were killed and several others were injured.

The SP chief also commented on the recently concluded election in the state and said that with the support of the voters, the party’s percentage of votes and number of seats had increased.

“We have had a moral victory. In the future, the BJP’s seats will be reduced. There are still fundamental issues that stand in the way of the BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today sought responses of the Uttar Pradesh government and Ashish Mishra on a plea challenging the grant of bail to him by the Allahabad High Court in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:48 PM IST