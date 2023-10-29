'If He Wasn't Among Farmers, Rakesh Tikait Would Have Been Killed In Encounter': BJP MLA's Shocking Remark Goes Viral (WATCH)

BJP MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni, Nand Kishor Gurjar, has made controversial remarks regarding farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. The legislator was participating in a wrestling competition in Baghpat's Dagarpur village . In a shocking statement there, he stated, "Rakesh Tikait has betrayed the farmers. Tikait only appeared as a farmer leader for show. If he weren't among the farmers, I believe he would have killed in an encounter."

Tikait a dark chapter in history: BJP MLA

During an event, BJP legislator Nand Kishor Gurjar stated that "Rakesh Tikait will be remembered as a dark chapter in history. If the agricultural bills had been enacted, the lives of farmers would have changed. The bill brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have liberated farmers from the clutches of middlemen worldwide. Rakesh Tikait, through his association with Khalistanis and middlemen, has committed heinous acts, and the country's farmers will not even allow him to set foot two years from now."

The BJP legislator stated, "Tikait raised the Khalistani flag and lowered the tricolour. Our country has been enslaved for the third time. The first time by the Mughals, the second time by the British, and now the third time by Tikait. The way our sisters and daughters were treated, no one has ever committed such a heinous act."

Gurjar's 'encounter' shocker against Tikait

"Rakesh Tikait has betrayed the farmers. Tikait was only present as a farmer leader for a show. If he hadn't been among the farmers, I believe there would have certainly been killed in an encounter," Nand Kishor Gurjar said.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Nand Kishor Gurjar?

Nand Kishor Gurjar, an Indian politician, has been serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Loni Assembly constituency in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh since 2017. In the 2017 election, he secured victory by defeating the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Zakir Ali and the Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Madan Bhaiya.

Gurjar is known for his comments and acts that often hit headline. After a rally in support of Palestine was conducted in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Gurjar wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and demanded that AMU's recognition be terminated.

Earlier In April, in the Atiq-Ashraf murder case in Prayagraj, Nandkishor Gurjar had claimed that it was the Samajwadi Party that orchestrated Atiq Ahmad's murder to prevent the truth from coming to light.

Rakesh Tikait and his role in farmers' protest

Rakesh Tikait is a prominent national spokesperson representing the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) based in Uttar Pradesh, India.

In November 2020, Rakesh Tikait's organization, BKU, became a part of the 2020–2021 Indian farmers' protest. The protest aimed at several demands, including the recognition of MSP as a legal right, the exclusion of farmers from the law regulating crop burning (a consensus reached during the sixth round of talks between the Central government and Farmer Union), and the repeal of the farm bills.

After violent incidents occurred in the national capital on Republic Day, January 26, Delhi Police filed an FIR against Rakesh Tikait and a few other farmer leaders for their alleged role in instigating violence and breaching the NOC issued by Delhi Police.

Tikait has openly criticised the BJP government's policies and has campaigned against the saffron party in various polls.

Read Also UP: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait Threatens Statewide Farmer Stir Over Unfulfilled Promises By Govt

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)