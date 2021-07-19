'If govt didn't authorize surveillance, then who did it?': Congress' Shashi Tharoor on Pegasus spyware row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday raised questions after the newly-inducted IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha categorically rejected allegations of snooping on politicians, journalists and others using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Vaishnaw, in a suo motu statement in the lower house, said the media reports on alleged snooping published a day before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament "cannot be a coincidence" and stressed that there is "no substance" behind the sensationalism.

"The press reports of 18th July 2021 also appear to be an attempt to malign the Indian democracy and its well-established institutions," Vaishnaw said in his first statement in Parliament as a minister.

Meanwhile, Tharoor questioned that if the government didn't authorize the hacking of the mobile phones of more than 300 Indians, then who did it.