'If farmer leaders are found guilty then action will be taken against them': Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Karnal row

Sinha was the former SDM of Karnal before being transferred out as part of a larger bureaucratic reshuffle. Farm union leaders have maintained that transfer is not a punishment.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had earlier said a murder case should be registered against Sinha over his alleged remarks to policemen. About the farmers protesting in Karnal, he said anyone has the right to hold a protest in a peaceful manner.

The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile Internet services in the district till Thursday midnight, an order issued by state Home Department said. "Mobile Internet services in Karnal district will remain suspended from 07:00 hours till 23:59 hours of September 9," said the order issued on Thursday.

Farmer union leaders had earlier sought registration of a case against those involved in the lathicharge in Karnal. The protest leaders had also claimed that a farmer died after the August 28 violence, an allegation rejected by the administration. The farm leaders had demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of the deceased farmer.

While a mega controversy has errupted since the lathi charge against protesting farmers at Karnal and an IAS officer Ayush Sinha's statement of 'cracking heads', today Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the state will investigate "the entire Karnal episode".

Cautioning the farmers, who have launched a sit-in protest outside the mini-secretariat at Karnal, the minister today said that action will be taken against them if the probe finds them guilty.

"We will probe entire Karnal episode... not just Ayush Sinha. We can't punish officers without a probe," he said, adding, "If farmer leaders are found guilty we will also take action against them," said the minister.

The minister made made it clear that "nobody can be hanged without a probe just because someone demands it".

Mr Vij's comments come after a days-long face-off between the state and farmers protesting last month's lathi charge, which they claim killed one person - Sushil Kajla - and left at least 10 others injured. However, the police then disputed the death claims saying that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Farmers have been protesting against a lathicharge on August 28 in which 10 people were injured when police used force to stop them from marching to the venue of a BJP event in Karnal. Their demands centre around the suspension of IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of farmers if they cross the line during their demonstration last month.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:47 PM IST