'If Elected Congress Would Put State’s Stability At Stake,' Says PM Modi In Poll-Bound Haryana

PM Modi In Haryana | ANI

Chandigarh: Launching a blistering offensive against rival Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that if the party comes to power even by mistake, it would destroy the state and put Haryana’s stability and development at stake.

Addressing an election rally in Gohana town of Sonepat district for the upcoming October 5 assembly polls, Modi claimed that under the BJP government, the state had made place among the top states of the country in the industry and agriculture sectors.

Modi, who had all the top state leaders, besides 22 BJP candidates from Rohtak, Sonepat and Panipat districts on the dias, held that world’s top companies were today interested in setting up their units in the country and added that when the trade increased, its benefits go to poor, farmers and Dalits. To drive his point home, the prime minister referred to the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar stating that empowerment of Dalits had always been closely linked to industrial growth.

Claiming that Congress was losing hope and the support for BJP was increasing with every passing day as the polling date was nearing, Modi alleged that Congress had handed over Haryana to "dalals" (middlemen) and "damads’’ (sons-in-law). Though Modi did not name anyone, the attack was understably obvious on the Gandhi family, making the gathering burst into applause.

Modi went on to allege that the Congress was the mother of corruption in the country as wherever this party had gone, corruption and nepotism had become inevitable.

Referring to the alleged Karnataka’s Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Modi held that a similar situation had arisen in Congress-ruled states of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Stating that Congress could only halt development and its leaders did not believe in peace as they wanted to bring back terrorism and infiltration by revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking about the Haryana BJP government, Modi held that not a single corruption charge was levelled against it in its past 10 years government and the future of youth and farmers was safe in BJP’s rule.

"We made a chief minister from OBC, something which could not happen in Congress. Atrocities on Dalits were common during Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress rule’’, Modi alleged urging the gathering to stop the Congress from coming to power and held that hatred against reservation was in the Congress’ DNA. There was not a year which did not go without cases of atrocities against Dalits even as the killings and the atrocities against Dalit girls was a commonplace during Congress rule, he further alleged.