 'If Congress Is Ready To Accept Our Agenda Then We Will Support Them,' Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti
Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, according to the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that her party is willing to support a Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections, provided they are ready to accept the PDP's agenda.

Statement Of PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have given an answer to the BJP government from the Lok Sabha polls that there are issues in Jammu and Kasmir and by removing Article 370, it has become more complicated...Whenever we allied with any party we had a motive, an agenda---what we have to do...That's why I said that if they (Congress) are ready to accept our agenda, we are ready to support them," Mufti told reporters.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti On Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Earlier, on August 24, Mehbooba Mufti remarked that for her, the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is not about statehood or seat sharing but a "bigger goal."

During a press conference to launch the PDP manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, Mufti said, "For me, this election (upcoming Assembly elections in J-K) is not about statehood or seat sharing... We have a bigger goal... We are fighting for dignity, for resolution."

She further noted that alliances and seat sharing "are distant considerations" and indicated that if the National Conference and Congress are willing to adopt her agenda, she would support them, as "solving the problem of Kashmir is more important than anything else."

In their election manifesto, the PDP promised efforts to restore Articles 370 and 35A, initiate diplomatic dialogues between India and Pakistan, and ensure the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

Notably, in the 2014 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference won 15, and the Congress won 12.

The PDP and BJP formed a coalition government led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. However, in 2018, the BJP withdrew its support from the alliance after Mehbooba Mufti took over following Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's demise.

About Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

