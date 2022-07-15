'If children go to school at 7 am, SC can begin hearing cases at 9,' says Justice Lalit |

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice UU Lalit on July 15 assembled an hour earlier that the court's usual timing of 10.30 am and started taking matters.

During a hearing, Justice Lalit remarked that if children can go to school at 7 am everyday, then why can't judges and lawyers come to court at 9 am.

Justice Lalit said, "Ideally, we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, why can't we come to court at 9?"

The bench also comprising justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia began hearing cases at 9.30 am.

Justice Lalit further added that if courts were to begin at 9 am and carry on till 11.30 am, followed by a half-an-hour break and then courts could re-assemble at 12 pm and carry on till 2 pm.

"You would get time to do more things in the evening," said Justice Lalit, who is in line to become the Chief Justice of India in August.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing before the bench in a matter, appreciated the court taking up the matters an hour early.

Usually, Supreme Court benches assemble at 10.30 am on weekdays and take a lunch break at 1 pm and re-assemble at 2 pm and the judges hear cases till 4 pm.