IED found at Mangaluru airport incident looks fishy: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday, while referring to the recovery of IED from a bag at Mangaluru airport, said that the incident looks "fishy" and expressed suspicion that some mischievous organisation wanted to demoralise the people of the state.

"Mangaluru incident looks fishy...It looked like some mischievous organisation wanted to demoralise not only the people of Mangaluru but the state. They have done mischief and it is going to expose," he told ANI. On Monday, the JD (S) leader had said that it would not be difficult for the police to nab the culprits behind the IED (improvised explosive device) found at the Mangaluru airport.