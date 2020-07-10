ICSE & ISC results 2020: How to download the digitally signed documents from digilocker.gov.in?

Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of Class 10 (ICSE) & Class 12 (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations.

The results are made available at the CAREERS Portal of the Council, the Website of the Council (Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations) and through SMS.

The students who appeared for the Class 10 (ICSE) & Class 12 (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations can check their results at www.cisce.org or wvvw.results.cisce.org.

The Council will make the digitally signed copies of the Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE and ISC Examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Government of India.

In addition, candidates taking the ISC Examination will also be provided with digitally signed copies of the Migration Certificate.

The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the 'Publication of Results' through the DigiLocker.

How to sign up on DigiLocker:

Go to digilocker.gov.in

All you need is a mobile number.

The mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time-password) followed by selecting a username and password.

This will create the DigiLocker account.

After the DigiLocker account is successfully created, one can download the digitally signed documents issued by the CISCE.

How to download documents issued by CISCE: