ICSE, ISC exams 2021: CISCE likely to announce Class 10 and 12 board exam dates soon; click here for more details

As several state boards, along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced dates and timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, students of the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are eagerly waiting for the board exam dates.

As per the report by The Telegraph, CISCE will announce ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2021 as soon as Election Commission releases the dates of the upcoming assembly election in the five states.

Once released, the schedule will be available on the official website of the council.

Now as per the report by news agency ANI, the Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry today.