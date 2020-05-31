Iconic Taj Mahal's marble railing damaged due to thunderstorm in Agra

The district administration has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased.

"Three people and several animals died. Some houses also suffered damages. We are doing a survey and will compensate for the losses. For kin of deceased, the administration will provide Rs 4 lakh as financial aid," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Finance) Yogendra Kumar told ANI.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintendent Archaeologist Basant Kumar Swarnkar said that the storm toppled trees in the Taj Mahal complex and damaged monument's marble railing.