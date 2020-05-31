India

Iconic Taj Mahal's marble railing damaged due to thunderstorm in Agra

By Agencies

PTI

At least three people were killed and marble railing of iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm that swept Agra on Friday night due to thunderstorm, officials said.

Railings around the Taj Mahal partially damaged and fallen on the floor following the heavy wind and rain, in Agra on Friday.
ANI
ANI

The district administration has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased.

"Three people and several animals died. Some houses also suffered damages. We are doing a survey and will compensate for the losses. For kin of deceased, the administration will provide Rs 4 lakh as financial aid," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Finance) Yogendra Kumar told ANI.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintendent Archaeologist Basant Kumar Swarnkar said that the storm toppled trees in the Taj Mahal complex and damaged monument's marble railing.

"There has been damage to the ticket area at the western gate and frisking gates. Several trees have been uprooted. Part of the marble railing at the back of the main mausoleum towards river Yamuna fell and two panels of red sandstone railings also suffered damage. About ten trees on Taj Mahal premises were also uprooted," he added.

Trees around the park of Taj Mahal uprooted and broken following the heavy wind and rain, in Agra on Friday
ANI

Additionally, thunderstorm, lightning, and rains are very likely during next 3 hours (valid up to 12:30 pm) at few places including Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Budaun, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri district and adjoining areas, said IMD Lucknow.

