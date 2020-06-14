ICMR survey reveals that 98% Kashmir population susceptible to COVID-19

Srinagar: Just 2 per cent population in Kashmir has antibodies for COVID-19 and 98 per cent population is susceptible to infection and still far away from acquiring herd immunity, an ICMR survey said.

Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan, President of Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) said, "A sero-surveillance study conducted in Pulwama district of Kashmir by ICMR in May revealed that 2 per cent of the population surveyed showed antibodies in their blood. "The presence of antibodies means that the person had infection in the recent past and is now immune to the virus".

The findings of the survey are based on 400 blood samples wherein only 8 showed presence of antibodies. The doctor said ICMR conducted the survey simultaneously in 82 districts of the country and found that the national figure of immune population is just 0.73 per cent. He said the findings of the survey prove that a predominantly large, 98 per cent of Kashmir's population is susceptible to COVID-19 and we are still far away from acquiring any herd immunity against the virus.