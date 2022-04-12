ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure extended by three months: Reports

New Delhi: The term of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has been extended by three months until further orders, said sources.

He will continue as DG ICMR-cum-Secretary Department of Health and Research for another three more months starting April 15.

He was appointed on April 16, 2018, for a four-year term.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the services of Prof. Balram Bhargava as Director General (DG), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum-Secretary, Department of Health Research for a further period of three months beyond April 15, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said a circular accessed by ANI.

Recently, the tenure of the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, has been extended for three months or till the new director is selected.

The selection committee has also started the selection process for the director.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:44 PM IST