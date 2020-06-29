ICAI candidates get one week to choose examination centre

New Delhi: The The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday extended by a week till July 7, the deadline for the candidates to choose exam centres for the exams to start aon July 27, as Supreme Court said the prevailing situation due to Covid 19 was "dynamic" and choice to change the examination centre should be available to the candidates till the eleventh hour.

The SC said a candidate should also have the option to opt out in the midst of the examination.

"There can be a situation where a student opted for a centre but that becomes a containment zone. Can the student opt for a last minute change of centre," the court asked ICAI in a poser. As SC said the option to opt out should be available to the candidate, ICAI said it should only be permitted if it is Covid related difficulty imped­ing the candidate from appearing for the exam. The ICAI sought time to come back on July 2, with modi­fied rules incor­po­rating the court directions. A be­nch comprising Justices AM Kh­anwilk­ar, Dinesh Goswami and Sa­njiv Kha­nna said in times of co­rona, ICAI ought to be “flexible and not rigid” in the conduct of the exam.