ICAI CA 2020 exam postponed to June due to coronavirus outbreak

Amid rise in cases of coronavirus in the country, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination 2020.
The CA exam which was scheduled from May 2 to May 18 has been postponed to June 19, 2020. The exam will now be held from June 19 to July 4.
The ICAI in an official release said, "In view of the ongoing spurt of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students, the Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to 18, 2020, shall now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020.”
According to ICAI, the foundation (new course) exam will be held on June 27, 29, July 1, 3, 2020. While, Intermediate (IPC) course exam under the old scheme for Group I will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26. On the other hand, group II examinations will be held on June 28, 30, July 2, 2020. Candidates can check the revised timetable on ICAI's official website, icai.org.
A number of examinations have been postponed recently because of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 outbreak. Important exams like CBSE Board Exams 2020, ICSE and ISC 2020, JEE Main Exam 2020 and NIOS Exams 2020 were earlier postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)