ICAI CA 2020 exam postponed to June due to coronavirus outbreak

Amid rise in cases of coronavirus in the country, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination 2020.

The CA exam which was scheduled from May 2 to May 18 has been postponed to June 19, 2020. The exam will now be held from June 19 to July 4.

The ICAI in an official release said, "In view of the ongoing spurt of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students, the Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to 18, 2020, shall now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020.”