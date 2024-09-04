IC 814 Survivor Shows Shawl Signed By Hijacker ‘Burger’ During TV Interview, Says “Was Convinced To Convert To Islam’ (Video)

India Today TV

One of the survivors of the Kandahar Hijack in 1999, while talking to a news channel, shared the harrowing details of the incident and showed a gift from one of the hijackers with the codename ‘Burger’.

In the video, she could be seen holding a shawl and fondly expressing her view about another hijacker with the codename ‘Doctor’ who even almost convinced her to convert to Islam.

Watch the video here:

Talking to the news reporter, Pooja Kataria, the survivor, said, “This is the gift that the hijacker ‘Burger’ gifted me on 30th December 1999. I took his autograph and he called me his sister…the ‘Doctor’ was very educated and gave a speech 3-4 times to convince us to convert to Islam. He said it was better than Hinduism.”

The series, which has sparked controversy over the use of 'Hindu' codenames for the terrorists who hijacked the Indian Airlines flight 25 years ago, has been defended by Kataria as an accurate portrayal of the events, despite some omissions.

“The film showed true events as it is"

“The film showed true events as it is. Everything is true from the first day to the last day. The names of the hijackers were also true: Chief, Burger, Bhola and Shankar....they were also friendly…"

Kataria along with her husband were returning from their honeymoon in Nepal at the time of the hijacking.

The Katarias were among 26 couples returning from their honeymoon when the hijacking occurred, including Rachna and Rupin Katyal, the latter of whom was killed by the hijackers.

Kataria also shared a chilling memory of one hijacker, known as "Doctor," who tried to persuade passengers to convert to Islam, saying, "Doctor said Islam is better than Hinduism…But on the 30th, the hijackers told us that 'we will have to start killing you now, your government is not doing anything (for your release).'"

Kataria also kept several items from the flight as mementoes, including a shawl autographed by the hijacker known as "Burger," which reads, "To my dearest sister and her handsome husband, Burger - 30/12/99."

Controversy surrounding the series

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, created by Anubhav Sinha, chronicles the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight en route from Kathmandu to Delhi on December 24, 1999. The flight was first taken to Amritsar, then Dubai, and finally to Kandahar, Afghanistan, where negotiations between the hijackers and the Indian government ensued. The ordeal lasted seven days, culminating in the release of three high-profile terrorists—Maulana Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar—in exchange for the hostages.

The series has faced criticism for using Hindu codenames for the Muslim hijackers, whose real names were Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir. The Netflix series, however, used the codenames "Chief," "Doctor," "Shankar," "Bhola," and "Burger," which has led to controversy.

In response to the backlash, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned Netflix India content chief Monika Shergill to address the concerns, and she appeared before ministry officials earlier this week.