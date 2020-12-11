IBPS SO 2021: Admit cards released on ibps.in; click here for more details

IBPS SO Prelims exam admit card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website.

Candidates can now download the hall ticket at ibps.in before December 26, 2020.

The Specialist officer’s recruitment (prelims) examination is slated to be held on December 26 and 27, 2020.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be allowed.

Steps to download the admit card 2020: