IBPS SO 2021: Admit cards released on ibps.in; click here for more details

IBPS SO Prelims exam admit card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website.
Candidates can now download the hall ticket at ibps.in before December 26, 2020.
The Specialist officer’s recruitment (prelims) examination is slated to be held on December 26 and 27, 2020.
Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be allowed.
Steps to download the admit card 2020:
Step1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Step 2: On the home page the link for - IBPS SO Prelims exam admit card
Step 3: You will be redirected to a Login page
Step 4: Enter your credentials and login
Step 5: Your admit card would be available in the account - download and take a print out
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)