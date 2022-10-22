IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Declared: Here’s how to Download

e-Paper Get App
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their IBPS RRB PO mains score card from the official website of IBPS

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection | RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I)
BPS RRB PO Mains Result:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the score card of the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I) main exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their IBPS RRB PO mains score card at the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Candidates would need to key in their roll number or registration number, and date of birth to log in and check their score.

IBPS RRB PO Mains- How to download score card:

1. Visit the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

2. The link for ‘CRP-RRBs-X Group ‘A’ – Officers (Scale-I)’ is available on the top scroll of the home page.

3. Key in your roll number or registration number, and date of birth to log in.

4. The IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard will be visible on the screen.

5. Your score card will be available on the screen. Check, download and save for future reference.

