IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims exam 2020: Admit card released at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for Office Assistant Preliminary examination on its official website ibps.in on on Friday. Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website by filling in the required details.

The link to download the admit card will be active till September 26.

Candidates are advised to download their admit card before this date before September 26 as the link will be active only till then. The preliminary examination for the post of Office Assistants will be held on September 19, 20 and 26, as per a tentative schedule released by IBPS.

Candidates appearing for Office Assistant Preliminary examination will have to submit a COVID-19 undertaking.

Here are the steps to download IBPS RRBs Clerk Office Assistant (Multipurpose) IX Prelims admit card:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

2) Click on the link to download prelims call letter for CRP/RRBs IX Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer