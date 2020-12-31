IBPS Clerk result 2020 to be declared today on ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 results today. Those who have appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination can check results on the official website ibps.in. According to reports, the results are scheduled to be released on December 31, 2020. The exam was held on November 23 and December 13.

Those who qualify the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination would then be required to appear for the main examination. According to a report by News18, the dates for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam 2020 have already been announced and the test is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2021. The admit cards for the qualified candidates will be released prior to a week of examination.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: An activated result link will be visible on the homepage, click the result link

Step 3: Enter the login details, registration number/roll number, and date of birth/password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.