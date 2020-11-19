IBPS clerk prelims admit card 2020 to be released soon at ibps.in, here’s how to download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the admit card for IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 (IBPS CRP Clerks X). According to reports, the admit card was to be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Examination 2020 can download the admit card from the official website of the Institute - ibps.in. The IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020 is scheduled for December 5, 12, and 13. The results for the IBPS clerk prelims 2020 is expected to be declared on December 31.

The admit card will have important instructions like the exam centre along with the exam date and slot. IBPS had in September invited online applications for fill filling more than 2500 vacancies of the clerk under IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment.

Steps to download the IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020:

Step1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page the link for IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Call Letters would be activated once released – click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a Login page

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: Your admit card would be available in the account – download and take a print out