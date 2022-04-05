I&B ministry blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan based YouTube channels for spreading disinformation, fake news

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has blocked more than 20 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order.

According to a press release issued by the Central Government, a total of 22 YouTube channels including 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels have also been blocked by the union ministry.

18 Indian YouTube news channels blocked for the first time under IT Rules.

According to the I&B ministry, he blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order.

For the first time action has been taken on the Indian YouTube based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year.

The channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.

False thumbnails were used; and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan.

ARP News, AOP News, News23Hindi are some of the India based news channels blocked by the ministry while DuniyaMeryAagy, Ghulam NabiMadni, HAQEEQAT TV, HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 are the four Pakistan based channels.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:15 PM IST