IAS reshuffle in Chattisgarh, 12 officers transferred | Photo: PTI

The Chhattisgarh government carried out a major reshuffle in the state and transferred twelve Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Saturday.

The new official order of the Chhattisgarh State General Administration Department impacted the senior IAS officers in the state holding key positions like Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Principal Secretary to the Director of Departments on Saturday.

IAS officer (1991) batch ACS Renu Pillay has been appointed ACS Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Science and Technology Department, Religious Affairs Department, the official communique said.

Meanwhile, 1992 batch IAS officer Subrat Sahoo was made ACS of Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Similarly, IAS (1994 batch) officer Manoj Pingua, has been appointed principal secretary Forest, Home Affairs and Jail Department.