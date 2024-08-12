IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Former Trainee Officer Gets Interim Protection From Arrest Till August 21

Puja Khedkar | File Photo

In a relief to former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi Police to not arrest former her till August 21.

According to Live and Law, the court has also issued notices to UPSC and Delhi Police seeking their response on Puja Khedkar's interim bail plea.

HC ordered Khedkar to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Justice Prasad questioned the Delhi Police about the necessity of Khedkar’s custody, asking why it was required when no one else was involved in the entire chain of events, and everything was carried out by her alone.

Delhi police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the UPSC against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar.

Khedkar subsequently filed a bail plea before the Delhi High Court after Delhi's Patiala House Court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea last week, stating that the allegations against her are grave and serious, warranting a thorough investigation.

"Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the entire conspiracy and to establish the involvement of other persons involved in the conspiracy. Given the present facts and circumstances, I am of the considered opinion that this is not a fit case to exercise discretionary powers of anticipatory bail in favor of the accused," said Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala.