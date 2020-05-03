IAS officer in soup over Tablighi tweet

Shankar Raj / Bengaluru

An IAS officer in Karnataka has praised Tablighi Jamaat members as ‘heroes’ for which he was issued a showcause by the state government. In a recent tweet, Mohammed Moshin, secretary in the backward class welfare dept, praised the Jamaatis, who recove­r­ed from Covid for donating plas­ma for other patients.

“More than 300 Tablighi heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in Delhi only. What about? #Godi Media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes,” Mohsin said. The tweet has now been pulled down. He confirmed to having received the notice.

Sources say the was issued to the officer for using ‘godi media’, a phrase used to refer to pro-govt and pro-PM Modi media covera­ge. “The adverse coverage this tweet has got in the media has been taken note of seriously by the govt, given the serious nature of Covid and the sensitivities involved,” the notice stated.

Moshin is a 1996 batch IAS officer from Karnataka cadre hailing from Bihar. He had run into controversy last year when he tried to inspect PM Modi’s helicopter during his visit to Odisha in April. Moshin was deployed as a poll observer there. He was suspended by the EC.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has been divided into 4 zones for economic activities. The city also has 25 con­tainment zones where no activities would be permitted. In the zones free of Covid cases, economic activities would start from Mon­day. The govt has allow­ed liquor sale in all zones and salons and beauty parlours in green and orange zones. The state reported 12 new cases, taking the total to 601. It also reported 3 deaths, taking the toll to 25.