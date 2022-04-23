IAS couple ties knot in presence of BR Ambedkar photo

The IAS couple of Rajasthan cadre Tina Dabi and Dr Pradeep Gawande’s wedding is trending on social media as a framed photo of BR Ambedkar can be seen in the pictures of the talked about the wedding ceremony.



Tina Dabi is the first SC woman topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015 had tied the nuptial knot with senior IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur on Wednesday. The wedding ceremony was held at a 5-star hotel in Jaipur where family members and selected guests were invited.



The images of the wedding show the bride and groom dressed in white traditional clothes. A framed photo of BR Ambedkar can also be seen in the images and this made this wedding even more talked about. Social media is flooded with comments.



Tina was earlier married to Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, an IAS officer from Kashmir. However, the couple divorced last year in a family court in Jaipur.



Tina is currently serving as joint secretary in the finance department of Rajasthan while Pradeep is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan. Pradeep hails from a Marathi background while Tina's mother is a Marathi and father a Rajasthani. Hence, there was a mix of Marathi and Rajasthani traditions in the wedding rituals

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 02:58 PM IST