IAF's MiG 21 trainer aircraft crashes near Gwalior airbase, both pilots eject safely

New Delhi: A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near the Gwalior airbase on Tuesday, official sources said. Both pilots ejected safely, they said. The aircraft was on a routine mission, and crashed around 10 am, the sources said. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.
