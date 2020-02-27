IAF's C-17 Globemaster returns with 112 evacuees from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

New Delhi: The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed here on Thursday morning from China with 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals.

The flight arrived at 6:45 am. All evacuees will be taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla after their thermal screening.

The aircraft left for China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday.