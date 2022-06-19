e-Paper Get App

IAF to start registration process under Agnipath scheme on June 24, says Air Marshal SK Jha

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Air Marshal SK Jha |

A defence tri-service briefing on Sunday looked to clarify doubts about the new military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' and explained why India needs this policy for mass entry to the armed forces.

Air Marshal SK Jha during the press briefing said that Agniveer batch number 1 registration process will be starting from June 24 and from July 24 while the phase 1 online examination process would start.

"The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30," Jha added.

On the other hand, Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa said, "By December first week, we will get the first batch of 25,000 'Agniveers' and the second batch would be inducted around February 2023 making it 40,000."

HomeIndiaIAF to start registration process under Agnipath scheme on June 24, says Air Marshal SK Jha

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: India's top boxer Lovlina Borgohain gets emotional over divorce reports; says story is...

Watch Video: India's top boxer Lovlina Borgohain gets emotional over divorce reports; says story is...

Key takeaways from top military brass’ briefing on Agnipath scheme

Key takeaways from top military brass’ briefing on Agnipath scheme

Four crore Indians experienced long Covid symptoms in last two years: Study

Four crore Indians experienced long Covid symptoms in last two years: Study

J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

See pics: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama offers tea, buns to people amidst severe fuel...

See pics: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama offers tea, buns to people amidst severe fuel...