IAF to start registration process under Agnipath scheme on June 24, says Air Marshal SK Jha

Air Marshal SK Jha |

A defence tri-service briefing on Sunday looked to clarify doubts about the new military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' and explained why India needs this policy for mass entry to the armed forces.

Air Marshal SK Jha during the press briefing said that Agniveer batch number 1 registration process will be starting from June 24 and from July 24 while the phase 1 online examination process would start.

"The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30," Jha added.

On the other hand, Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa said, "By December first week, we will get the first batch of 25,000 'Agniveers' and the second batch would be inducted around February 2023 making it 40,000."