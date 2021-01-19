IAF to deploy Rafale, Sukhoi in exercise with French air force

New Delhi

The Indian Air Force will deploy its Rafale, Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 combat jets besides other key assets in a five-day mega air exercise with French air and space force that begins near Jodhpur on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said its deployment at the 'Ex-Desert Knight 21' will also include IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft as well as airborne warning and control system (AWACS).

"The French side will participate with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft," it said, adding around 175 French personnel will be part of the exercise. The IAF deployment in the exercise will include Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft and the AWACS. The drill is taking place at a time IAF has been keeping all its frontline bases in the country in a high state of operational readiness in view of the Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh.