IAF to deploy Rafale, Sukhoi in exercise with French air force

The Indian Air Force will deploy its Rafale, Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 combat jets besides other key assets in a five-day mega air exercise with French air and space force that begins near Jodhpur on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said its deployment at the 'Ex-Desert Knight 21' will also include IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft as well as airborne warning and control system (AWACS).

"The French side will participate with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft," it said, adding around 175 French personnel will be part of the exercise. The IAF deployment in the exercise will include Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft and the AWACS. The drill is taking place at a time IAF has been keeping all its frontline bases in the country in a high state of operational readiness in view of the Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh.

