IAF releases result for Airmen Group X and Y Phase I exam; check on airmenselection.cdac.in

The IAF (Indian Air Force) has released the results for the Airmen Group X and Y Phase I Examination, the results are accessible on the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in . The admit cards for the Group X and Y Phase II Examination are also available on the same website.
The Indian Air Force Group X Phase I examination for the Technical Posts and Group Y for non-technical trades was held from 21 to 24 September 2019.
here are the steps to download the Indian Air Force Group X and Y Phase I Examination Result 2019:
Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force – airmenselection.cdac.in
Click on the 'Candidate' tab on the homepage.
Select 'Login (for intake 02/2020)' from the drop-down list.
Candidates are requested to enter their respective email ID, password and the captcha, and click 'sign in' to download their results.
All candidates are expected to download and/or take a printout of the result for future references. Qualified candidates can download their respective admit card online, using their login details, and following the same process mentioned above.
