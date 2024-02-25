 IAF Plane Airlifts Liver From Pune, Saves Veteran's Life In Delhi
IAF Plane Airlifts Liver From Pune, Saves Veteran's Life In Delhi

The IAF also shared a few pictures of the aircraft and the team of doctors in a post on X.

Updated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
An IAF Dornier aircraft was deployed at "short notice" to airlift a team of doctors from an army hospital in Delhi to transport a liver from Pune that saved the life of an army veteran here, the Indian Air Force said on Sunday.

"An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a #Veteran. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam #SavingLives," it posted on X.

A senior official said the team of doctors were airlifted from Delhi to Pune and back, adding that the liver transplant took place at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi.

