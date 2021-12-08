IAF Helicopter crash: Mamata Banerjee calls off review meet midway after learning of mishap

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stopped administrative meetings midway in Malda after news came in of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor area.

“We have received the sad news. I am shocked. I have no words to express my grief. I am ending this meeting,” said Mamata before ending the meeting.

Meanwhile, earlier during the meeting, the chief minister, apart from announcing an array of development for Malda also said that during recruitment in state government jobs priority will be given to those who know the local language.

“I have no objection to anyone who is a resident of the state getting government jobs. But priority should be given to those who know Bengali. If he/she knows more languages, it’s good. But knowledge of the local language is a must,” said Mamata.

Citing examples from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the TMC supremo said that the locals take up the issue with their governments if the local residents are not recruited in government jobs.

“SDOs and BDOs are unable to read letters written in Bengali or reply to those leading to chaos. Knowledge of the local language is a must otherwise they can’t solve people’s problems,” mentioned Mamata. Mamata also instructed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to look into the issue.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister had also instructed the SDOs and BDOs to genuinely address the problems of the common people instead of creating alleged ‘confusion’.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul slammed the Chief Minister over her comment that nobody should ask for more financial assistance from her.

“Our HON @MamataOfficial says she doesn’t have money for any developmental work next 2 years. WHY? You promised jobs & industry after TATA eviction. ALL FAKE PROMISES? You want to buy our votes by 500 rs LAKKHI R BHANDAR?? Stop fairs and games with loan money. We WANT DEVELOPMENT,” wrote the BJP women wing president on Twitter.

Notably, in the administrative meeting, Mamata said that the government is not getting the dues from BJP led Central government and also there is not much income for which no one should ask for more financial assistance from her as she is spending several crores in Lakkhir Bhandar (financial assistance scheme for women) and student credit card (scheme for students).

