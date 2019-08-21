IAF helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): An Indian Air Force helicopter, carrying relief material to flood affected areas of Uttarakhand crashed here on Wednesday. The helicopter was going from Mori to Moldi, in Uttarkashi district with three people on-board. Cause of crash is yet to be ascertained and further details of the incident are awaited.

It may be noted that two IAF helicopters were deployed by government on Wednesday morning for carrying flood relief material for the people in the flood-ravaged Arakot village of the Mori block of the district.

A cloudburst had hit Mori Tehsil in Uttarkashi district on Sunday, prompting the state government to dispatch teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue and evacuation operations.

ADITI/ASHISH/ANI