IAF Group Captain Varun Singh: Here's all you need to know about the Shaurya Chakra awardee

Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away this morning, happened to be the lone survivor of the horrifying chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Singh's family originally comes from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh with his father being Colonel KP Singh retired from Army as a colonel and his uncle Akhilesh Pratap Singh is a Congress leader. Group Captain Varun Singh served as a liaison officer while accompanying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

He was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft suffered a major technical glitch last year.

Group Captain Singh was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He was currently serving as an instructor at the prestigious institute. Group Captain Singh received Gen Rawat at the Sulur airbase from where the entourage was heading towards Wellington in the chopper.

His father, Colonel (retd) KP Singh had served in the Army Air Defence (AAD).Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra for displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed the technical snag on October 12 last year.

"Despite being in extreme physical and mental stress in an extreme life-threatening situation, he maintained exemplary composure and recovered the aircraft, thereby exhibiting exceptional flying skill," this award citation said. Officials said his aircraft experienced a total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and under such a scenario, the pilot was at liberty to abandon the aircraft. They said he evaluated the gravity of the situation and decided to bring back the aircraft safely.

"Faced with a potential hazard to his own life, he displayed extraordinary courage and skill to control and safely land the fighter aircraft saving hundreds of crore," the award citation said."The pilot went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks. This allowed an accurate analysis of fault on the indigenously designed fighter and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence," it said.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:33 PM IST