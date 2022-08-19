e-Paper Get App

IAF deploys Cheetal chopper to rescue stranded Italian mountaineer on mountain in Kargil

The rescue operation is currently in progress and all required assets have been deployed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
IAF rescue stranded people. (Representative) | Photo: ANI

Indian Air Force on Friday morning has deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer who is stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector.

According to IAF sources, the operations may take some time due to the terrain.

(This is a developing story...)

