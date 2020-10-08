IAF Day 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, Rajnath Singh extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others extended greetings to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and its personnel on the 88th Air Force Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone. In a tweet on the Air Force Day, he lauded the force and said its brave soldiers do not only protect Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis. The prime minister also posted a brief video in which he speaks of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) beginning in 1932 as a force of six pilots and 19 airmen and its rise to become one of the strongest forces in the 21st century.

"Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).