IAF and RAFO contingents prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI in Jodhpur

Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to participate in the joint bilateral Exercise Eastern Bridge VI with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO) from 21-25 Feb at Air Force Station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

This would mark the sixth edition of the exercise which will provide an opportunity to enhance operational capability and interoperability between the two Air Forces.

"Enhancing operational efficiency through #Interoperability. #IAF and #RAFO contingents prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI. This event will provide a platform for both Air Forces to learn best practices and operate together," tweeted Indian Air Force.

During this, Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30 and Oman’s F-16 aircraft will be seen roaring in the sky.

Exercise Eastern Bridge V was held in October 2019 at the Air Force Base Masirah, Oman. It was the first time that MIG-29 fighter aircraft participated in an International Exercise outside India.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:03 PM IST