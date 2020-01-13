IACS Scientific Programmer recruitment notice released on iacs.res.in; apply before January 31

The Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) has released a vacancy notification on its official website (iacs.res.in).
The IACS incidentally is India's oldest research institute, located in Kolkata, adjacent to the Jadavpur University.
The vacancy is for a Scientific Programmer, and as per the Scientific Programmer Recruitment 2020 Notification, interested candidates can apply till the 31st of January 2020. Applications are invited through e-mail.
The application has to be sent in a prescribed format.
The tenure of the fellowship is two years from the date of joining, subject to an evaluation after one year, and, as the notice emphasises, it is a temporary position.
Eligibility:
A candidate must have a MSc degree (Scientific Computing or Physics), or MCA/MSc in Computer Science, or BE/BTech. (Computer Science/ Electrical/ Electronics and Communication/ Engg. Physics/ Chemical Engg./Mechanical/ Aerospace Engineering/ Math and Computing).
The desired skill set includes:
Programming in FORTRAN/C/C++
Strong aptitude in Mathematics
Good background in Numerical Methods
Experience with parallel programming (MPI/OpenMP/ CUDA/OpenCL)
Good communication skills and aptitude to learn new concepts in HPC and parallel architectures
Experience in or exposure to performance optimization of serial and parallel programs written in FORTRAN/C/C++
Remuneration:
Rs. 75,000/- per month without HRA.
The applications have to be sent via email to pcdg@iacs.res.in, with a complete and updated CV. Your CV should include e-mail address, date of birth, contact number, permanent residential address.
Also attach a list of publications, a research statement including future research plans, two letters of recommendation, and self attested scanned copies of all the certificates/credentials.
The letter of recommendation should be sent directly to pcdg@iacs.res.in.
The subject line of the e-mail should be [Full Name of the Candidate] followed by “Application for Programmer/DG/SCS/JANUARY/2020”.
The notice specifies that no TA will be admissible for attending the interview. However, subjuect to the availability of connections, Skype-based interviews and the like may be permitted.
Shortlisted candidates will be intimated via email.
Read the official notice here.
