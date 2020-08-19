IAA partners with UN on World Humanitarian Day 2020: A tribute to aid workers on the front lines

The world today on World Humanitarian Day honours all humanitarians – many working in their own communities - who are going to extraordinary lengths in extraordinary times to help women, men and children whose lives are upended by crises and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The dedication, perseverance and sometimes sacrifice of these real-life heroes represent the best of humanity as they respond to the COVID-19 crisis and the massive increase in humanitarian needs it has triggered.

First responders are often people in need themselves, refugees, members of civil society organizations and local health workers. They bring food, shelter, health care, protection and hope to others amid conflict, displacement, disaster and disease.

And all too often, they risk their own lives to save the lives of others.

According to Humanitarian Outcomes’ Aid Worker Security Database, major attacks against humanitarians last year surpassed all previous years on record. A total of 483 relief workers were attacked, 125 killed, 234 wounded and 124 kidnapped in 277 separate incidents. This is an 18 per cent increase in the number of victims compared to 2018.

The UN condemns these attacks and calls for accountability for perpetrators and justice for survivors. Relief workers cannot be a target.

This year's World Humanitarian Day comes as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic. To pay tribute to the efforts of humanitarians, OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) in collaboration with IAA present the personal stories of some of the #RealLifeHeroes who are stepping up to meet the challenges, particularly local humanitarian workers.

Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator said: “To humanitarians everywhere doing important, courageous work on the front lines we say Thank You. You are saving lives every day and as new challenges and crises are piling on to existing ones, your perseverance is an inspiration. Your protection is also paramount to making sure we can deliver to people most in need. The best way to pay tribute to humanitarians is by funding their work and ensuring their safety.”

Echoing the sentiments, Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman & World President of International Advertising Association (IAA) said, “there can be no supreme sacrifice than the work done by the healthcare workers. They know the extreme risk they take in assisting the humanity at times of health crises like the current one. IAA stands with them and want to offer respect and salute these extraordinary #RealLifeHeros.”