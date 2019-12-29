'I would truly appreciate if the Gandhis just retire': Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap was answering to a Twitter user’s statement. The Twitter user, Vivek Tiwari had said, “I would truly appreciate if @priyankagandhi goes to meet this 13 yr old boy. Congress must file criminal cases against the perpetrators of this brutality on behalf of the 13 yr old boy. @KapilSibal @ManishTewari @IncNiku @gauravkapoorvns @digvijaya_28.”

According to Tribune India, the 13-year-old has yet to venture outside since the police released him on December 22. The 13-year-old was trembling under his quilt while his mother recounted what he had said to her when he returned. She said that he had told her the police had offered him water, and he had taken it because he was extremely thirsty. When shortly after he had to relieve himself, he was taken outside and brutally beaten.