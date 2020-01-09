'I wish GDP had a religion...': Chetan Bhagat's new tweet leaves Twitter divided

Popular author Chetan Bhagat is well known for his Twitter presence. In recent times, he has engaged in digital spats and aired his opinions on the CAA-NRC issue.
Now, on Thursday, he had a few wishes to express on Twitter:
"I wish GDP had a religion so more people would care for it.
I wish healthcare was fought for like we fight for our traditions.
I wish scientific education was valued like our scriptures.
I wish the country’s infrastructure was built like places of worship, with as much pride," he wrote.
Somewhat ambiguous, but nonetheless, a heartfelt message.
In response, Twitter too chimed in with wishes of their own.
"I wish authors wrote books that spread knowledge of our history, scientific temperament and cultural ethos," wrote one user.
Another commented that "Chetan is returning to my good graces, not that it matters".
Take a look at some of the reactions:
Earlier, Bhagat had spoken out on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Twitter. Bhagat, who is often seen as being pro-Modi commented on the problems due to arise after the enactment of CAA clubbed with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Bhagat wrote on Twitter that CAA, when enacted alone, is not the issue, but “But CAA+NRC is discriminatory.”
Recently, Bhagat took to Twitter to comment that many had "invited or welcomed him "to their club given my recent specific views on a specific issue".
He added that he not keen to be a member of either club, but that he would be "happy to have a cup of tea now and then in either club".
"Life membership? No thanks," he added.
