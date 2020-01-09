'I wish GDP had a religion...': Chetan Bhagat's new tweet leaves Twitter divided

Popular author Chetan Bhagat is well known for his Twitter presence. In recent times, he has engaged in digital spats and aired his opinions on the CAA-NRC issue.

Now, on Thursday, he had a few wishes to express on Twitter:

"I wish GDP had a religion so more people would care for it.

I wish healthcare was fought for like we fight for our traditions.

I wish scientific education was valued like our scriptures.

I wish the country’s infrastructure was built like places of worship, with as much pride," he wrote.