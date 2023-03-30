 ‘I will not surrender,’ says fugitive Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh in new YouTube live video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘I will not surrender,’ says fugitive Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh in new YouTube live video

‘I will not surrender,’ says fugitive Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh in new YouTube live video

The 30-year-old separatist, who models himself after the Sikh extremist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, disappeared after a police crackdown against him and his pro-Khalistan group, 'Waris Punjab De'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh continues to defy authorities for the second day in a row by releasing a YouTube video and proclaiming that he will not surrender.

The 30-year-old separatist, who models himself after the Sikh extremist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, disappeared after a police crackdown against him and his pro-Khalistan group, 'Waris Punjab De,' on March 18th, shortly after he and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an aide. 

Top Sikh body had asked Amritpal to surrender

The Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, has urged the fugitive to surrender to the police and cooperate with the investigation.

According to news reports, Amritpal Singh has close ties with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and certain terrorist organizations abroad. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are on the verge of apprehending Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh and his associates face charges in several criminal cases, such as spreading disharmony among classes, attempted murder, assaulting police officers, and obstructing public servants from performing their duties lawfully.

Read Also
Amritpal Singh uses his female aides to escape police: Reports
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 2 more Bharat Gaurav Trains from city; check details here

Indore: 2 more Bharat Gaurav Trains from city; check details here

‘I will not surrender,’ says fugitive Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh in new YouTube live...

‘I will not surrender,’ says fugitive Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh in new YouTube live...

Rajasthan: On acquittal of 2008 Jaipur blast accused, Pilot questions home department headed by...

Rajasthan: On acquittal of 2008 Jaipur blast accused, Pilot questions home department headed by...

Karnataka elections 2023: BJP’s BS Yediyurappa’s son to contest against Cong veteran...

Karnataka elections 2023: BJP’s BS Yediyurappa’s son to contest against Cong veteran...

Viral Video: 2 women fight inside metro with shoe & bottle in hand; co-passengers try to calm the...

Viral Video: 2 women fight inside metro with shoe & bottle in hand; co-passengers try to calm the...