‘I will not surrender,’ says fugitive Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh in new YouTube live video

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh continues to defy authorities for the second day in a row by releasing a YouTube video and proclaiming that he will not surrender.

The 30-year-old separatist, who models himself after the Sikh extremist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, disappeared after a police crackdown against him and his pro-Khalistan group, 'Waris Punjab De,' on March 18th, shortly after he and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an aide.

Top Sikh body had asked Amritpal to surrender

The Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, has urged the fugitive to surrender to the police and cooperate with the investigation.

According to news reports, Amritpal Singh has close ties with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and certain terrorist organizations abroad.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are on the verge of apprehending Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh and his associates face charges in several criminal cases, such as spreading disharmony among classes, attempted murder, assaulting police officers, and obstructing public servants from performing their duties lawfully.

