'I will go with him and build Babri Masjid': Farhan Azmi on Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

"Why is this issue being brought to the fore now? You took votes in the name of Modi and now you are running the government with NCP and Congress. We condemn this. You are scaring the Muslims, minorities, Dalits, secular Hindus,” Farhan added.

On January 25, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7 to pay homage to Lord Ram on the completion of 100 days of Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) government. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister.

The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town. Later, the Supreme Court closed the doors on any further review of its 5-0 verdict, one of the most anticipated judgments in India's history.