'I was speaking for last 30-40 minutes, but tubelight works slowly': PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's intervention in Lok Sabha

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he intervened his speech.
After Rahul Gandhi rose to speak, the Prime Minister said: "I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. A lot of tube lights work like this."
PM Modi also retorted to Rahul Gandhi’s remark that youth of this country will “start beating the PM with sticks in six months if they don’t get jobs”. “I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks,” Modi said in the Lok Sabha during reply to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the prime minister said the people of the country have seen his government's work between 2014 and 2019 and gave a bigger mandate in 2019.
"Had we continued with the same path of yours, Article 370 would not have been abrogated, Triple Talaq would not have gone," he told the opposition. "If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement," he said.
