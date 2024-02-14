'I Was Offered ₹5 Crores & Minister's Post For Switching Over To RJD-led Mahagathbandhan' Says JDU MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar

Patna: Janata Dal (United)'s MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar has filed an FIR claiming that he was offered Rs 5 crores by the party's colleague for switching over to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the trust vote. He said, "I have given all the details in the FIR. I am not doing all this under any pressure. I was offered Rs 5 crores and a minister's post in the cabinet. I received several internet calls but I didn't entertain them.'

He says, "I have given all the details in the FIR. I am not…

Reacting to the move, JDU MLA Sanjeev Kumar said, "I am sure CM Nitish Kumar is not aware of this. Some leaders are there in our party who pressured the MLA and forced him to file an FIR."

JDU MLA Sanjeev Kumar says, "I am sure CM Nitish Kumar is not aware of this. Some leaders are there in our party who pressured the MLA and forced him to file an FIR."

JDU-BJP government, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, successfully passed the floor test on Monday

The JDU-BJP government, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, successfully passed the floor test on Monday, February 12. Out of the 243 members in the Bihar assembly, 129 MLAs supported the JDU-BJP government, surpassing the majority mark of 122. During the voting, the Opposition parties' legislators walked out in protest. The BJP has 78 MLAs and JD(U) has 45, and three RJD legislators reportedly supported the JDU-BJP government. This floor test came after JD(U) broke ties with RJD and formed a new government with the BJP, leading to Nitish Kumar taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time. He expressed a commitment to a lasting alliance with the BJP-led NDA.

Impact On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls:

Kumar-led JDU-BJP government's victory in Bihar, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, assumes enough significance as this is expected to have strong bearing on the poll outcome. In 2019 general elections, when BJP and JD(U) fought together, the saffron party won 17 seats, JD (U) bagged 16 and LJP pocketed 6 seats. With the NDA alliance again regaining its "old form", it is expected to make a clean sweep and give the RJD a big drubbing.